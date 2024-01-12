Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died while filling gravel in a ready mix machine in Thane city, a police official said on Friday.

Balbhadra Kesar Yadav fell into the ready mix machine on Thursday and died instantly, the Kasarvadavli police station official said.

On the complaint of his wife, a case was registered on Friday against Malti Devi of ready mix firm Sriji Comsultants and one Yogesh Nagindas Patel for causing death by negligence and other offences, he said.

A probe is underway, the Kasarvadavli police station official added.

