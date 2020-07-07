New Delhi, July 7 (PTI) Hospitality major Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday announced the opening of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dwarka.

It is the first Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in India.

The leading hotel franchising firm has around 9,300 hotels across 90 countries in its portfolio, and also announced plans to open its hotels in Nepal and Bhutan.

Wyndham plans to open 47 hotels across India by the end of this year, the company said in a statement.

"Over the last few years, Bhutan and Nepal have seen a steady increase in tourism, making them ideal destinations for us to expand into. What's more, they perfectly complement the opportunity and uptick of the midscale market in India, which we have strengthened today with the introduction of our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham brand," Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Eurasia Area Director Nikhil Sharma said.

As the Indian subcontinent continues making waves in the hospitality industry, Wyndham remains laser-focused on tapping into its key markets and fulfilling our mission of making hotel travel possible for all, he added.

Marking the arrival of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham brand in the Indian subcontinent, it is a resort offering 202 guest rooms and is in close proximity to Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka Beach and Gomti Ghat, the statement said.

