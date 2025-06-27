Noida, Jun 27 (PTI) A youth was killed and another was injured when a speeding truck hit them near Dadri Bypass here on Friday, police said.

The victims were identified as Pradeep and Manoj Kumar, they said.

According to police, both Pradeep and Manoj were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them from behind near the Dadri bypass. The truck was on its way to Dadri from NTPC.

Pradeep died on the spot while Manoj was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Enraged by the accident, the villagers protested and placed the deceased's body on the road, blocking the way. The police pacified the protestors and assured them of a thorough investigation, they added.

