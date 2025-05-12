Amaravati, May 12 (PTI) YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday accused the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of "misusing police forces to intimidate the opposition" and weaken institutional frameworks across the state.

Addressing party leaders at the YSRCP headquarters, Reddy condemned the alleged harassment of former minister Vidadala Rajini by a circle inspector, calling it a blatant abuse of power and evidence of authoritarianism.

Recently, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked Rajini, a senior IPS officer, and two others for allegedly extorting Rs 2.2 crore from the owners of Sri Lakshmi Balaji Stone Crushers in Edlapadu, Palnadu district.

"The police are being used to intimidate those who question the government's failures," Reddy, who is YSRCP Andhra Coordinator, claimed in a release, criticising the 'erosion of the rule of law' under the NDA's governance.

Meanwhile YSRCP leaders also accused the government of bypassing legal protocols and denying grievance hearings at the DGP level, thereby "shielding misconduct" and "undermining justice mechanisms".

They called for the immediate restoration of institutional integrity, urging neutral policing and equal treatment for all political voices to uphold democratic values in the state.

