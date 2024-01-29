Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 29 (PTI) The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh on Monday alleged that the Narayana Group of educational institutions, owned by a TDP leader, was illegally collecting personal data of students' family members and called for action from the Election Commission of India.

L Appi Reddy, MLC and YSRCP general secretary, in a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) claimed that forms were being circulated to students studying in Narayana group of institutions seeking information about their family members.

"The form contains various columns including details of family, address of student, phone number of family members, booth number and voter IDs. The Narayana educational institutions are following these corrupt practices," Reddy alleged.

The Narayana group of educational institutions are owned by TDP leader and former Minister P Narayana.

Claiming that these practices were an inducement to electors, the YSRCP leader called for appropriate action against the educational institutions chain under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, IPC and various other laws.

