Tirupati, May 1 (PTI) YSRCP leader Maddila Gurumoorthy on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the central government to conduct an inquiry into repeated administrative and security lapses at major temples in Andhra Pradesh.

YSCRCP shared a copy of the letter on 'X'.

He cited the Simhachalam temple tragedy, where seven devotees died after a newly constructed wall collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival, allegedly due to the use of substandard materials.

"I most respectfully request your kind intervention to direct the concerned State and Central authorities to initiate a detailed and impartial inquiry into these repeated administrative and security failures," he said.

Gurumoorthy also flagged serious concerns over the Sri Kurmanatha Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, including the mysterious deaths of sacred tortoises and violations of wildlife protection regulations.

Highlighting Tirumala's ongoing security failures, Gurumoorthy referred to the January stampede and protocol breaches, where footwear reached sanctum areas despite multiple security layers.

Gurumoorthy further mentioned the alleged deaths of over 100 cows at the TTD Goshala, citing neglect, mismanagement, and poor veterinary support, exposing a governance collapse.

Calling these incidents a "severe erosion" of public trust and temple sanctity, Gurumoorthy sought a detailed, impartial investigation by central agencies to fix accountability.

The YSRCP MP expressed hope in the letter that the Centre would act to protect the spiritual heritage and ensure safer environments for devotees across Andhra Pradesh's sacred temples.

