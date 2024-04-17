New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday announced a streamlined organisational structure with its MD and CEO Punit Goenka assuming direct charge of critical verticals, including domestic broadcast business.

Under the new organisational structure approved by its board, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) will have four key business segments -- broadcast, digital, movies and music.

Punit Goenka's brother Amit Goenka, who currently heads the digital business has been given additional charge of the international broadcast, enterprise technology, broadcast operations and engineering. He will also take direct charge of original content, including movies, the company said in a statement.

In the domestic broadcast business, Siju Prabhakaran, who has led the South cluster of channels, will take additional responsibility of the West cluster.

Similarly, Samrat Ghosh, head of East cluster of channels, will take additional responsibility of North and Premium clusters.

Ruchir Tiwari will continue to lead the Hindi Movies cluster while Vishnu Shankar will continue to lead '&TV' and the free to air segment, the company said, adding they would directly report into the MD and CEO.

Further, the company said Ashish Sehgal will be responsible for 'Integrated Advertisement Sales' for the broadcast and digital businesses. For the digital business revenue, Sehgal will also report into Amit Goenka and for the broadcast business revenue he will continue to report into the MD & CEO.

Umesh Bansal will lead the Movies business, while Anurag Bedi will continue to lead the Music business, ZEEL said, adding both will report into Punit Goenka.

"The Board has reviewed and approved the lean organisation structure proposed by the MD & CEO, which aims at streamlining the organisation and improving efficiencies across the business," ZEEL Chairman R Gopalan said.

Punit Goenka said the new structure encompasses a more resilient team for the organization to ensure agility and collaboration in line with its approach towards maintaining a sharp focus on profitability.

"Through this restructuring exercise, our aim has been to build an independent and enterprising team led by an experienced set of leaders to drive the Company forward," he said.

Earlier this month, ZEEL had initiated a process of rationalisation of workforce by 15 per cent to prune staff strength across the company. Punit Goenka had also a 20 per cent cut in his remuneration in line with the larger strategic and frugal approach implemented across the organisation.

