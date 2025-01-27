New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Global technology firm Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu has stepped down from the post to focus on the company's research and development initiatives as its Chief Scientist.

The company's co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will take over as the group CEO.

"In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full-time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission.

"I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives," Vembu said in a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

While Vembu started his note with "A new chapter begins today", the exact timeline for the switch was not made clear.

Co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US, Rajesh Ganesan will pilot Zoho Corp's ManageEngine division, and Mani Vembu will head the Zoho.com division, he wrote.

"The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge and I am looking forward to my new assignment with energy and vigor. I am also very happy to get back to hands-on technical work," he said.

Initially known as AdventNet, Inc., Chennai-headquartered Zoho Corp was founded in 1996.

