New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Car sharing marketplace Zoomcar and EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced a partnership allowing users to book self-drive cars on the latter's online travel platform.

With this partnership, Zoomcar's wide range of self-drive cars has been seamlessly integrated into the EaseMyTrip platform, allowing users to book their preferred Zoomcar directly from the EaseMyTrip app offering travellers convenience and flexibility in planning their journeys, the two companies said in a statement.

EaseMyTrip users will now have access to Zoomcar's fleet of over 25,000 cars, spanning a diverse range of models from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs like Kia Carens, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, and MG Astor, among others, it added.

*** Maruti Suzuki opens automated driving test track in Ayodhya * Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has opened its automated driving test track in Ayodhya with four more such tracks to be operational in Uttar Pradesh by the end of March 2024.

The driving test track (ADTT) at Driver Training and Testing Institute (DTTI) in Ayodhya, the first in UP, is a 100 per cent computerised automated driving license test track (ADTT) equipped with high-definition cameras and an integrated IT system. It is capable of testing both Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) applicants on the same track.

Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said, "Having 100 per cent computerised testing before a driving license is awarded, will ensure that only skilled drivers take the wheel...With the increased influx of visitors in Ayodhya, there will be an increased need for safe last-mile mobility. The automated driving test tracks will ensure only skilled drivers are available in the city."

