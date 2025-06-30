New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Car-sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Monday reported narrowing of net losses to USD 25.62 million in the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

Zoomcar had logged a net loss of USD 34.27 million in the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

"Cost of Revenue reduced by 49 per cent, from USD 10.33 million in FY24 to USD 5.30 million in FY25, supported by operational efficiencies and dynamic pricing. Marketing spend declined 75 per cent, alongside a 43 per cent reduction in G&A (general and administrative expenses) and a 32 per cent decrease in technology-related expenses," the statement said.

Zoomcar reported a record contribution profit of USD 4.25 million for FY25, compared to a loss of USD 0.98 million in FY24.

The company derives contribution profit after reducing incentive payouts, marketing and promotional expenses from gross profit and various elements included in the cost of revenue like rent, insurance, travel etc.

Net revenue of the company declined by 7.9 per cent to USD 9.1 million during the reported fiscal year against USD 9.89 million in FY24.

Zoomcar posted 10 per cent growth in the number of bookings to 426,788 in FY25, against 387,821 in FY24.

"Total costs and expenses decreased from USD 41.57 million in FY24 to USD 19.51 million in FY25. These savings directly supported improved unit economics and reduced cash burn," the company said.

Bengaluru-headquartered Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive rentals.

