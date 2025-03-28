New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Zydus Family Trust has bought an apartment in Oberoi Realty's luxury housing project in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 200 crore, according to IndexTap.com.

The size of the flat is 17,384 sq ft and the per square foot rate is Rs 1.15 lakh.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

IndexTap.com, a data-driven home buying platform, has reviewed the registration documents. The apartment in Oberoi Realty's project 'Oberoi 360 West' was registered on March 27.

The seller is Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty -- one of the largest real estate developers in the country.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

Demand for luxury and ultra-luxury housing has surged post-Covid pandemic.

Zydus Family Trust is the promoter of two listed pharma and health entities Zydus Lifesciences and Zydus Wellness.

The trustees include Zydus Group Chairman Pankaj R Patel, Pritiben P Patel, and Sharvil P Patel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)