Legal Action Against Those Spreading Fake News Regarding COVID-19: Telangana Govt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Telangana government has said that legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours and false information regarding the COVID-19 in the country."The Coronavirus has spread at an alarming pace, very limited information is available from competent authorities and agencies. This has led people to the spread fake news, misinformation and rumours - some out of sheer ignorance and others with mischievous and mala fide intentions," stated a release by Telangana government. It further urged citizens to be responsible while sharing information received on digital media platforms, and not forward any information without verifying its authenticity."The Admins of Digital Media platforms like WhatsApp will be held responsible and will be tried as per law if any of the member(s) of the Group indulges in publicising fake news/ misinformation/ rumours," said the release by the state's Digital Media Wing of the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications. "Spreading fake news/ misinformation/ rumours in times of national disasters may attract imprisonment up to one year along with fine under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Such acts of spreading fake news is also a punishable offence under Section 505 of Indian Penal Code under the ground that they will cause fear or alarm to the public and induce them to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility," read the release.The Telangana government has also notified Telangana Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 framed under the Epidemic Diseases, 1897, which did not allow any information to be disseminated on social media without ascertaining facts and obtaining clearance from competent authorities.Calling out the important role of the print and electronic media, the department said that some online editions of some of the mainstream media, web magazines, and online news sites are carrying sensational, misleading and panic-inducing stories from the digital media platforms as it is without any verification and proper treatment."The Digital Media Wing will report such misleading and mala fide posts and videos to the concerned digital media intermediaries and will ensure proper action is taken against those publishing, telecasting such information as per the existing rules," the release said.A total of 70 coronavirus positive cases were reported including one discharged and one death in Telangana, state Health Department said on Sunday. (ANI)

