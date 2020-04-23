LG for Maintaining Close Watch on Inimical Elements in Kashmir

Jammu, April 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir LG G C Murmu on Thursday lauded the J&K police and other security agencies, fighting against the spread of coronavirus in the Union Territory and called for maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements.

While chairing a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor discussed the overall security scenario measures.

He lauded the role of police and security forces in combating the spread of COVID-l9.

The meeting was attended by LG ‘s advisors Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Corps Commander, 15 Corps, B S Raju, CRPF ‘s Special DG Zulfiqar Hassan, Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra, ADGP CID B Srinivas, IB's Joint Director Mahesh Dixit and other officials.

Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner P K Pole, IGP Vijay Kumar, Additional Commissioner S B Rakesh Bansal too attended the meeting.

While briefing about the prevailing security scenario in Kashmir valley, DGP gave a detailed overview enunciating the security measures initiated for ensuring peace and stability in the Valley.

The DGP also briefed lieutenant governor about the measures being taken by the J&K police and other security forces in containing the spread of COVID-l9.

The lieutenant governor reiterated the importance of maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements.

He also appreciated the role of J&K Police and other security forces in conducting successful anti-militancy operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic while also working tirelessly to contain its spread in the valley.

