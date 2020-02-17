Liam Payne to Perform at 20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards

Berlin [Germany], Feb 17 (ANI): Former member of One Direction, British singer-songwriter and sports fan Liam Payne will perform at the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards, the premier global sports awards honouring the highest achieving sportsmen and women across all sports.The acclaimed artist rose to fame through the television series X Factor and was propelled to global success as part of the boy band One Direction. Topping the charts around the world, One Direction won more than 200 Awards including six Billboard Music Awards, seven Brit Awards, seven American Music Awards and 28 Teen Choice Awards.In 2016, Liam signed a recording contract and in May 2017 he released his debut single Strip That Down, which earned him a double BRIT Award nomination. As well as his solo work, Liam has collaborated with music stars Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, and Rita Ora. In December 2019, Liam released his debut album, LP1.Liam is not only famed for his musical talents, but he was also a talented athlete in his teenage years. Running for his local Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club, he was ranked in the top three 1500m runners in the country in his age group for three years.Liam said of his upcoming performance at the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards, "It is going to be a special evening of celebration in Berlin and I'm looking forward to playing my part on the night. From tennis to boxing, football to surfing, the sport has always been a big part of my life.""Much like music, it can give people hope and bring communities together. I've been inspired by the stories and achievements of this year's nominees and I've heard about the brilliant work Laureus has done to help young people through sport. I've personally experienced the positive impact sport can have so I'm a huge supporter of that," he added.Along with his musical and sporting interests, Liam has also engaged in charitable activity, working with organisations such as UNICEF and Comic Relief. (ANI)

