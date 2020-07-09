Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 9 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a fresh team of 1320 police constables, including 530 youths from the north-eastern states have been successfully inducted into Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police organised its first-ever virtual passing out parade of constables at the Police Training College on July 7, and a total of 1320 recruit constables, including 407 women recruit constables have passed out this year.

Marked as one of its kind, as it was conducted amid the coronavirus crisis, the passing out parade was held in the premises of Police Training College in Delhi.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was the Chief Guest at the virtual ceremony. He congratulated all the new recruits for choosing to join the police and called upon them to deliver their best to face the challenges of police service.

"Delhi police is delivering its responsibilities on the principles of peace, service, justice, and commitment. Be it a terrorist attack or Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi police stands as a shield against them to protect the citizens. On this passing out parade day, you should promise to join the service based on these principles to achieve greater heights" he said.

530 constables from the Northeastern states have been selected to be a part of the Delhi Police, and most of them are recruited as part of the implementation of the Bezbaruah Committee.

The Bezbaruah Committee, headed by MP Bezbaruah, was set up in February 2014 after the death of Nido Tania, a 19-year-old student from Arunachal Pradesh. The student died in Delhi on January 29, 2014.

The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) recommended the recruitment of north-eastern candidates under the guidelines of the Bezbaruah Committee. (ANI)

