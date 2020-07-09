Does your partner deny having sex with you if you having your periods? Well, looks like you should dump him. At least that is what a sex expert has to say. And she has got a point when she said that it is a red flag in a relationship that nobody should ignore. Nadia Bokody says that if your partner refuses to have sex with you if you're on your period, you should leave them to Mirror.co.uk. The idea that having sex with you while you are on your periods disgusts them, shows that they consider period blood, especial your's discomforting. Nadia says that while you must definitely not pressurize your partner to have sex with you but if they are uncomfortable with periods while you're getting comfortable in the bedroom and deny period sex, you must rethink.

The fact that they're repulsed by periods which is an absolutely natural process of women's body speaks volume about them. Menstruation is a natural bodily process and one should really not be in a relationship if they think it is filthy. So if you do not get period sex, it is important you bring it up. Nadia recalled the moment someone told her she doesn't do period sex. The woman said to her: "No I like it. My boyfriend doesn’t though. He says it's a turn-off." Apparently the phrase: "My boyfriend won't touch me on my period" has been searched over 11.8 million times, bringing up story after story of women whose partners are, in not so many words, grossed out by menstruation.

Is Sex During Periods Safe?

Women tend to be hornier during their periods so it is important that the sexual tension is released. There is no harm in having sex during menstruation, in fact, it has been said that it helps relieve menstrual pain if you have sex or masturbate during periods. However, it is important to use a condom, which is also otherwise an essential step. So there is no harm in having period sex. The period blood is not filthy and doesn't cause any infection. In fact, even giving an oral to the woman if she is bleeding isn't a bad idea.

