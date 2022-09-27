New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Bathukamma, which is a flower festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, was organised by the Ministry of Culture in New Delhi on Tuesday at Kartavyapath, India Gate.

The celebrations were attended by Union Ministers Annapurna Devi, Meenakashi Lekhi, G Kishan Reddy, Jitendra Singh and Ajay Bhatt. This year the festivities are taking place from September 25 till October 3.

Also Read | Gujarat: Man Who Received Antlers of Spotted Deer As Gift in 1975 Arrested for Illegal Possession.

Bathukamma is celebrated with colourful exotic flowers of the region and symbolises the collective spirit of the people of Telangana.

Talking to ANI about the festival Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Bathukamma is a festival in Telangana where women come together and with flowers. Men also go and fetch flowers. This is a celebration of mother earth and all over the country this particular period is celebrated as Navratri."

Also Read | Brazil vs Tunisia, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BRA vs TUN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

"So North to South, East to West our traditions are not of commonality and thus when we say various flowers are tied in one thread, Ekta me anekta hai, this is how it is represented. Navratri is celebrated across for feminine Goddesses. We have Durga Puja, Navratri in North and Bathukamma in the South. It's all one country and various traditions," she added.

A statement from the Ministry of Culture states that this festival is to pray to the Goddess for the health and achievements of each family. Young women of the Hindu household get to pray to the Goddess for a life partner of their choice.

The rituals are performed by the Hindu women, who gather in a circle and sing folk songs and revolve around the Bathukamma, all the while clapping their hands and walking in synchronised steps. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)