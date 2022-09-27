Brazil takes on Tunisia in an International friendly with both sides looking to get some competitive footballing action with the World Cup in Qatar fast approaching. The Selecao has a decent squad at the moment consisting of some of the best players in the world but Tete will need to find the cohesiveness needed to lift the major trophy. The past few World Cups have seen them get knocked out by European outfits resulting in heartbreak for the fans. Tunisia will be an ideal opportunity for the management to test the squad and get to know more about the players. African nation Tunisia is one of the best sides in the continent and they will be confident of giving a tough fight to the Samba Boys. Brazil versus Tunisia starts at 12:00 AM IST. Brazil 3-0 Ghana, International Friendly: Richarlison Nets Brace in Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior and Richarlison make up for a fascinating attack for Brazil which has both pace and trickery. Casemiro may have not been match fit to start for Manchester United but he is a regular in the Brazil national team and will provide defensive cover to the back four. Eder Militao and Thiago Silva in the backline give this side the edge.

Taha Khenissi leads the forward line for Tunisia and he may have a tough day at work with his team not expected to dominate possession. Bechir Ben Said has been in fine form in his last five games but Brazil will be a different level of test. Bilel Ifa will be at the centre of a four-man backline for Tunisia and he needs to be on top of his game.

Brazil vs Tunisia, International Friendly Football Match, Time and Schedule

Brazil vs Tunisia will take place on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday) with the football match kick-off time being 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at Parc des Princes in France.

Brazil vs Tunisia, International Friendly Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

There are no official broadcasters for Brazil vs Tunisia international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the BRA vs TUN live telecast on their TV sets.

Brazil vs Tunisia, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Brazil vs Tunisia friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both teams. Brazil could make light work of Tunisia given the kind of players in their ranks. Expect Tite to make wholesale changes at half time that could aid Tunisia.

