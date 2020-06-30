New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): As the Central government has banned 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok amid border tensions with China, dairy brand Amul on Tuesday dedicated its new doodle to appreciate the decision taken up by the government.

In the new cartoon that Amul shared on Twitter, the Amul mascot is seen standing in front of an opened refrigerator with a brick of the butter in one of her hands while pointing towards it from another.

Giving a spin-off to the name of the famous Chinese short-video making platform TikTok, the text on the cartoon read, 'STik With This STok.'

Using the name of another banned Chinese application - WeChat- the cartoon read: 'WeChat Over Tea.'

"#Amul Topical: New Delhi bans 59 Chinese apps!" Amul tweeted along with the new doodle.

Almost all the apps banned have some preferential Chinese interest and the majority have parent Chinese companies.

The Ministry of Information Technology had said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty, and integrity of India.(ANI)

