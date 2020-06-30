Coronavirus outbreak turned many things upside down and it has certainly been an upsetting time for couples who planned to have a wedding this year. Among such couples were also Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal who had to postpone their wedding which was earlier slated for 2020. Fazal in an interview had confirmed the same as he said, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again." The duo had even shot for a Bridal magazine cover before lockdown and it has now been released. Both Richa and Ali took to their social media accounts to share the same. Ali Fazal Opens Up About Delayed Wedding With Richa Chadha Due To Lockdown.

On the cover, the duo are seen decked up in an ethnic avatar. Richa is seen draped in a gorgeous saree that has heavy embroidery. Ali is seen in a beautiful pastel-shaded sherwani. The couple look simply lovely and looking at this we can only imagine how gorgeous the duo will look at their actual wedding. The cover is captioned as, "In the Mood for Love." We definitely agree with this caption as we can totally feel their adorable love from this amazing click.

Check Out the Cover Here:

The cover has won a lot of compliments for the celebrity couple as their friends and loved ones left sweet comments and loads of heart emojis on the same. While Kubbra Sait wrote, "Beautays!!!" on this cover, Amyra Dastur commented saying,"Love thissssss!!!!"Richa Chadha Believes Regrets in Life Are Pointless, Says ‘Didn’t Have Any Advisers or Friends in the Industry’.

Richa and Ali had released a statement about their delayed wedding amid the coronavirus lockdown. It said, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).