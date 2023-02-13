New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Valentine's Day is tomorrow and if you're still confused about where to take your date, you've come to just the right place!

We have curated a special list of restaurants and cafes that you can explore on the special day with your special someone. Check them out.

1. Romantic escapade at WelcomHotel Sheraton - New Delhi

Make your Valentine's Day memorable with some great company and scrumptious cuisine at Yi Jing by Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi. Indulge with your partner in a luscious dining experience. A Chinese set menu paired with select beverages will set the mood for your special evening, exclusively for the occasion, or have a chef-curated Dehlnavi meal to remember this Valentine's Day.

2. Pablo The Art Cafe Lounge - Navi Mumbai

If you fancy some amazing cocktails in flamingo city, this is your place to head to! Pablo The Art Cafe if you are spending Valentine's Day with your love in Mumbai. Featuring a statement bar that doles out delectable cocktails and gastronomic food, this place will take care of your Valentine's date night with a clear view of the Skylines, and dig into the scrumptious Spicy Chicken Dim Sum, Chicken in oyster sauce, Chung Juan, among other things.

3. Drifters Cafe & Bar - Mumbai (Bandra West)

This Valentine's Day, Drifter bar and cafe offered an Unlimited Couple Package from February 7th to February 14th. Throughout the day, they are planning Candle light couple's Lunch and Dinner including an attractive table decoration with flowers and dim-lit candles. The menu comprises soups, starters, a main course & desserts prepared with lots of love and cares for your special one.

4. Romantic Candlelight Dinner At High Steaks Rooftop - Nagpur

Even when there's a February chill in the air, this place gives couples a chance to celebrate romance in a sky-high hideaway perched on the top floor of High Steaks- Rooftop. Among its three separate indoor and outdoor areas, the intimate outdoor patio keeps the occasion warm with heat lamps, ambient heated floors, and a fireplace to keep things cosy.

With its 360-degree view of Midtown Nagpur, the penthouse-level lounge welcomes pairs to nosh on grilled chicken chop lollipops, spiced cottage, and truffle mac and cheese. Be sure to toast the evening with their warming cocktail and watch the perfect sunset with your boo that's part of the eye candy.

5. Valentine's Day Getaway At Highland's Water Front In Wadi - Nagpur

Located on a Lakeside deck, surrounded by greenery, amidst a golf course, the sheer setting oozes romance where one experiences glorious sunsets, birdsongs, flowers and balmy winds. The restaurant serves European fusion food - where classic Indian and European recipes have been reimagined and reinvented to give our patrons an exotic yet familiar experience. The ingredients are organic from the property's own farmlands or ethically sourced. Delicious and delicately crafted beverages complement the food. The view still remains the highlight!

On Valentine's Day, the destination has planned a romantic evening for couples, including a three-course set menu and soft beverages. Sit by the lake, take in the scenery, and savour delectable dishes, impeccable service, and the company of your loved one! (ANI)

