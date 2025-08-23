Washington, DC, August 23: Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X will remain in jail through the weekend following his arrest early Thursday morning in Studio City, Los Angeles, after he was caught on camera strolling the streets nearly naked and seemingly delirious, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Police confirmed that the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, cannot be released until he appears before a judge on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, he has been booked under "Charge 69 (a) PC," which relates to resisting or obstructing an officer. "The arrestee (Hill) cannot be cited out. It is mandatory that he appear before a judge before he is released. This will happen on Monday," the LAPD said in an email, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The rapper was caught on video by TMZ wearing only underwear and cowboy boots as he walked down the street. Lil Nas X Arrested: Grammy-Winning Rapper Found Roaming Streets Nearly Naked (Watch Video).

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, police said that officers "arrived on the scene to find a man walking in the middle of the road and incoherent." The rapper was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation due to a "possible overdose." "Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer," a spokesperson for the LAPD said. American Rapper and ‘Industry Baby’ Singer Lil Nas X Charged With Battery, Misdemeanour for Assaulting Police Officer.

Lil Nas X, best known for his hit Old Town Road, has faced several health challenges this year. In April, he revealed that he had suffered partial facial paralysis, and in May, he cancelled his performance at West Hollywood's Outloud Pride Festival due to ongoing medical issues. In a statement at the time, he told fans, "After my recent hospital visit, I - like all of you should - must prioritise my health and focus on getting back to 100%," as quoted by THR. Lil Nas X is currently being held at Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

