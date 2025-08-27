Los Angeles, August 27: American rapper Lil Nas X has broken his silence on his recent arrest, and called it "terrifying". He was arrested last week after being found walking around in only his underwear in Los Angeles shortly before the morning. He has now addressed his fans following the incident. In a story posted on his Instagram account, Lil Nas X said: "Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all. That was f****** terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days but your girl's gonna be alright”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Authorities claim that the 26-year-old star charged at police after being confronted, leading to his arrest, and he was charged on August 8, 2025 with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer. Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, pleaded not guilty in a court appearance. Los Angeles county's district attorney Nathan J Hochman said in a statement relating to the case, "Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety”. As per ‘Female First UK’, however, Lil Nas X's lawyer Christy O'Connor said the incident is an "absolute aberration" for the rapper. Rapper Lil Nas X Freed from Jail After Pleading Not Guilty to Felony Charges.

The legal representative said, "Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person's life”. The star's father Robert Stafford described his son as "very remorseful" following the incident and insists that he will get the help he needs following the erratic behaviour. Robert said, "He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone”. Lil Nas X Arrested: Grammy-Winning Rapper Found Roaming Streets Nearly Naked (Watch Video).

Robert added that his son is in "good spirits", as he shared, "He’s doing great mentally”. He said about how they have had an emotional conversation, "We shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits. He’s gonna be great”. Lil Nas X rose to fame with the release of ‘Old Town Road’, which topped the US Billboard charts for a record-breaking 19 weeks in 2019.

