Lockdown Extended in Punjab's Ludhiana Till May 31 with Some Relaxations

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI): Lockdown has been extended in Punjab's Ludhiana district upto May 31. However, activities like taxi and cab aggregators, barbershops and salons and agricultural activities have been permitted to operate in non-containment zones.An order issued by District Magistrate, Pradeep Agarwal stated that the "Lockdown shall continue to remain in district Ludhiana upto May 31".The orders were issued after fresh guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and directives from Punjab government's Department of Home Affairs and Justice."Night curfew is imposed from 7 pm to 7 am in district Ludhiana from May 18 to May 31. There will be a strict prohibition on the movement of individuals from 7 pm to 7 am except for essential activities," it added.In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. In Ludhiana, as of now, there are no demarcated containment zones, it stated.A few permitted activities in Ludhiana in non-containment zones are: Inter-state movement of persons specified as in the MHA Guidelines dated May 17. Intra-state buses-only for persons specifies as in MHA guidelines dates May 17.Taxis and cab aggregators, rickshaw and autorickshaw, four-wheeler and two-wheeler.Goods traffic, shops in rural and urban areas (7 am to 6 pm), restaurants only for home delivery and take away but no dine-in, barbershops and haircut salons (both in rural and urban), agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary, educational institutions for office work, online teaching and distribution. (ANI)

