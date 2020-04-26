Lockdown Takes Sheen off Akshaya Tritiya as Gold Shops at Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar Remain Closed

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Owing to the lockdown, Delhiites' favourite shopping destinations like Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar are vacant even on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.The scenario of gold shops at Karol Bagh market this year is drastically different compared to last year as more than 95 per cent of them remained closed till 11:30 am even on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.Famous jewellery shops in Karol Bagh such as PP Jewellers, Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers, IP Jewellers which otherwise had always kept its doors open had to remain shut. Sunita, a resident of Karol Bagh, told ANI, "Buying gold is essential for us as it is our tradition and represents positivity. However, right now the only positivity is to stay back at home and hope that the phase will pass."Other than those selling essential items, all shops have been kept closed.Another customer Reema, 26, said, "Due to lockdown none of the gold shops have opened today. Buying gold is important but staying safe is more important. I think that everyone should concentrate on staying safe and sound."Meanwhile, essential items and dry fruits shopowner Varur said, "Last year we were on our toes on this auspicious day, however, today people are only coming to buy essentials and that too very few. We are also opening shops at select hours like from 9 am to 12 pm in the morning and 3 pm to 6 pm."As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is 2625, of which 869 people have recovered and 54 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)