Lucknow, August 31: Two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place at a firecracker factory in Lucknow on Sunday. The blast affected a house in the same compound, leaving the house owner Alam and his wife, Munni, dead, and five others injured. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in charge, Hanuman Prasad, said that the high intensity of the blast was due to the large quantity of explosive being produced in the factory. Lucknow Firecracker Factory Blast: 7 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Fire Cracker Factory in Uttar Pradesh; Rescue Underway (Watch Videos).

"The blast was huge, which was caused by the large quantity of explosives being produced in the factory... The large quantity of explosives being produced here was the reason of the severe explosion. Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Babloo Kumar said "We received information about an explosion in a house. Relief operation has been undertaken. Wife of the house owner, Alam has died. Their children and children in the neighbouring families are injured... Further investigation is underway..." Kerala Blast: 1 Person Killed, Another Injured After Powerful Explosion at House in Kannur’s Kannapuram Are, Probe Points to Firecracker Storage.

Lucknow Firecracker Factory Blast

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Lucknow. Injuries and casualties feared. More details awaited. CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and also directed officers to reach the spot and speed up the relief… pic.twitter.com/4V9GrgXevq — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025

#LucknowNews #BREAKING: Massive explosion rocks #illegalfirecracker factory in #lucknow's Gudamba area, Behata village. 7 people killed, several injured, and many feared trapped under debris. Police investigation underway. Factory owner Alam among the deceased.#LucknowBlast pic.twitter.com/1mw8qmmfKN — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) August 31, 2025

District Magistrate Vishak G stated that the police team, the Emergency response and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived at the spot upon reaching the information. "Police team, Emergency Response, SDRF team reached the spot. Two people have died. Five people are injured...To ascertain the cause of the explosion and other issues Police and Fire Service teams are here..." the district magistrate told ANI.

