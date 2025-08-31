An explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, August 31, leaving seven dead and several others injured, officials confirmed. The blast, which reportedly claimed the lives of factory owner Alam, his wife, and their two sons, has trapped more people under debris, prompting a massive rescue operation. Half a dozen fire engines and multiple police teams rushed to the site, while senior officials coordinated relief efforts on the spot. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officers to expedite rescue and relief work. Further details awaited as the rescue operation continues. Amroha Firecracker Factory Blast: 4 Women Killed, 9 Injured in Explosion at Licensed Fire Cracker Factory in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos).

