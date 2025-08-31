An explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, August 31, leaving seven dead and several others injured, officials confirmed. The blast, which reportedly claimed the lives of factory owner Alam, his wife, and their two sons, has trapped more people under debris, prompting a massive rescue operation. Half a dozen fire engines and multiple police teams rushed to the site, while senior officials coordinated relief efforts on the spot. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officers to expedite rescue and relief work. Further details awaited as the rescue operation continues. Amroha Firecracker Factory Blast: 4 Women Killed, 9 Injured in Explosion at Licensed Fire Cracker Factory in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos).

Lucknow Firecracker Factory Blast

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Lucknow. Injuries and casualties feared. More details awaited. CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and also directed officers to reach the spot and speed up the relief… pic.twitter.com/4V9GrgXevq — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025

7 Killed in Lucknow Firecracker Factory Explosion

#LucknowNews #BREAKING: Massive explosion rocks #illegalfirecracker factory in #lucknow's Gudamba area, Behata village. 7 people killed, several injured, and many feared trapped under debris. Police investigation underway. Factory owner Alam among the deceased.#LucknowBlast pic.twitter.com/1mw8qmmfKN — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) August 31, 2025

