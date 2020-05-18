Maha CM Hands over COVID-19 Facility to BMC

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday handed over the new COVID-19 health centre with the capacity of 1,000 beds to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Anticipating rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital, the facility has been readied in 15 days on the MMRDA ground in suburban Bandra, an official said.

"The COVID-19 centre has a capacity of 1,026 beds. The work for it started on May 2 and completed on May 16," he said.

Along with an oxygen supply system, the centre has facilities like pathology lab, ECG and X-ray.

A team of 13 doctors, eight nurses, 14 ward boys and seven clerks has been appointed at the facility. "Their number will be increased as the demand surges," the official added.

By Sunday, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 19,967 with 734 deaths.

The hand-over function was also attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and ministers.

