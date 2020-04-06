Maha COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 52

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Seven more people died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total toll so far to 52, a Health official said.

While four of the seven deaths were reported from Mumbai, rest are from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai, he said, adding that most of them had a foreign travel history.

The also had co-morbidities such as diabetes or hypertension.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)