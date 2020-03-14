Maha: Three Suspected Coronavirus Patients Flee from Hospital

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Three suspected coronavirus patients who had been quarantined left a government hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Saturday evening without informing anybody, the police said.

Two women and a man, admitted to isolation ward of the District Hospital in Ahmednagar, left without informing the doctors, said a police official.

The civil surgeon contacted Tophkhana police station in Ahmednagar city and sought police's help in tracing these persons whose medical reports are awaited, the official added.

Efforts are on to trace them, he said.

One person in Ahmednagar district is among the 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra.

