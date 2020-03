Maharashtra Govt Renames Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Maharashtra Government on Thursday renamed the Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.The airport has been renamed after Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.The BJP, a former ally of Shiv Sena, had reportedly demanded that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government rename the city of Aurangabad as 'Sambhajinagar'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)