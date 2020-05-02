Maharashtra: With 97 New Cases, Pune COVID-19 Count Now 1,912

Pune, May 2 (PTI) Pune district reported 97 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,912, health officials said on Saturday.

The death toll reached 100 with four succumbing to the infection on Saturday, an official said.

"Of the 97 cases, 95 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 1,704 patients. The rest two are in Pimpri Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 115. The number of cases in rural Pune and Cantonment continues to be 93," he added.

