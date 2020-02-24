MAIT Welcomes Govt Decision to Facilitate Airlifting of Consignments from China

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology (MAIT) on Monday said the government has decided to facilitate airlifting of consignments from China, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the grouping welcomed the civil aviation ministry's decision to facilitate air lifting of consignments from China.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reached out to MAIT for specific requirements from the IT and electronics manufacturing sector.

"MAIT has been working closely with the industry and ministries to minimise the pressure created due to the (coronavirus) outbreak in China," the release said.

Further, MAIT said it is working closely with its member companies to collate the information requested by the ministry.

"Almost two weeks after the official reopening date, many factories across China remain shuttered as of date which will cascade down to manufacturing in India as its supply of raw material and equipment is disrupted," it added.

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said the government has taken a positive initiative and that the association is collating the critical requirements of the industry.

