Mamata Thanks SRK for His Contribution to West Bengal in Covid-19 Time

Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan for his contribution to the West Bengal Chief Minister's Relief Fund and said that such a gesture inspires millions of the countrymen.

In his reply to Banerjee who is called Didi (elder sister) by her followers, Khan quoted Rabindranath Tagore to state that he has done the duty of a brother.

"Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence," Banerjee tweeted.

Referring to the chief minister as "Didi", Khan said in Bengali that it was his duty to extend his hand to Banerjee's selfless humanitarian work.

Then he tweeted in English: Aami Kolkata, we believe... "I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy. - Rabindranath Tagore."

Banerjee replied, "So nice of you and your sweet words @iamsrk, I am indeed blessed to have someone who always tries to keep up and fulfil his duties of a brother. All of us in Bengal love you and pray for your good health. Keep up your good work, stay safe and take care of your family."

Khan has on Thursday announced that his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders will contribute an undisclosed amount to the PM CARES fund amid the coronavirus pandemic. He added that KKR and his NGO Meer Foundation will contribute 50,000 PPE kits to West Bengal and Maharashtra governments. Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment will also contribute to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

Besides the NGO, the actor has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the governments.

