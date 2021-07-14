Oscar-nominated star Sally Hawkins and actor-comedian James Corden are set to feature in the comedy series Mammals for Amazon Studios. The six-episode series hails from Spectre co-writer and Britannia co-creator Jez Butterworth, reported Deadline. The cast also includes Melia Kreiling, Colin Morgan, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Samuel Anderson. Butterworth, who also wrote the Sean Penn-directed "Flag Day", teased that the film will deal with the challenges of marriage. The Tomorrow War 2 in Works at Amazon Studios; Chris Pratt’s Film Is Getting a Sequel After Garnering Raving Reviews From the Critics.

"A good marriage is the most magical thing. In a world of eight billion, you've found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you. "You're also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you're going to die, and be dead forever," the writer said. Val Trailer: Val Kilmer Talks About His Movie Career, His Recovery From Cancer and More in the Amazon Prime Video Documentary (Watch Video).

James Richardson is the co-creator of the series, which will be produced by Street Hassle and Corden's Fulwell 73 for Amazon. Stephanie Laing, who helmed "Made For Love" and "Physical", will direct the series and also serve as co-executive producer on the show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)