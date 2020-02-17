Man Arrested on Charges of Attempt to Murder

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly opening fire a person in Dwarka's Bharthal village over a property dispute between them, police said on Monday.

On February 13, Balwan Singh was returning home in a car along with his wife and relatives after attending a court hearing regarding the property dispute, they said.

When they reached home, Rahul Godara and opened fire on Singh, with a bullet hitting his car, police said.

No one was injured in the incident and Godara fled on his scooter after threatening Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Godara was arrested on Sunday from Bharthal village, he said, adding that a case of attempt to murder has been registered.

During interrogation, Godara said he had requested Singh to either return the money or give him his property but the victim did not pay any heed to his request and so he decided to teach him a lesson, the DCP said.

The firearm used in the offence was recovered from a pond at Bharthal village, he said.

