Manabasa Gurubara, Chhau, Ravanachhaya Find Place in Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) Manabasa Gurubara, Chhau and Ravanachhaya -- the three popular cultural practices from Odisha have been included in the recently-published Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The list attempts to recognise the diversity of Indian culture embedded in its intangible heritage and aims to raise awareness about the various heritage elements from different states of India, according to the Union government.

Manabasa Gurubara ritual is performed on every Thursday in the month of Margashira (November-December) to offer special prayers to goddess Mahalaxmi.

The festival is marked by recitation of Laxmipurana, which describes a story glorifying the position of women in all spheres as central to the peace, progress and happiness of the family. The book also denounces evil practices such as untouchability.

The famous Chhau happens to be a major dance form of eastern India having three distinct styles -- Saraikela, Mayurbhanj and Purulia. Chhau dance has a significant role in the celebration of the spring festival, Chaitra Parva, being innately connected to its rituals, as per the list.

Ravanachhaya is one of the six shadow puppet theatre traditions across different regions of India. The narratives are based on the epics of Ramayan and Mahabharat, puranas, local myths and tales. They communicate significant messages to the rural community besides entertainment, it said, adding that in Odisha, Ravanachhaya is practiced by the Bhat community.

Puppet performances are a part of festivals, celebrations of special occasions and rituals.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, said the recognition will place the state's unique heritage and culture before the international platform.

