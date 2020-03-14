Mangaldas Expelled from Party After Alleged Involvement in Extortion Case: NCP Garje

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Maharashtra unit vice president, Managaldas Bandal, has been expelled from the party amid reports of his involvement in an extortion case, said General Secretary Shivajirao Garje on Saturday."In the last two-three days, there have been reports about an inquiry of NCP vice-president Mangaldas Bandal by an anti-extortion cell and this has defamed the party," Garje said."Hence, Mangaldas Bandal, vice president of NCP, has been expelled by party," he added.Earlier, the Pune police had arrested four persons over an extortion case of Rs 50 crore. During the investigation, Bandal's name had also appeared.The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint registered earlier with the Pune police by a renowned jeweler of the city stating he was demanded Rs 50 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)