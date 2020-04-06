Medical Personnel Attacked by Villagers

Tuticorin (TN) Apr 6 (PTI) A medical team taking members of a family for COVID-19 tests from a nearby hamlet and accompanying policemen were injured when they were attacked, allegedly by villagers after an argument broke out over them videographing the relatives.

The paramedical staff were taking the family from Ayynarthu village to a hospital on Sunday night for a check up after one of their relatives had tested positive when locals objected to the team videographing the exercise, police said.

An argument broke out after which the villagers damaged the vehicles and attacked the medical personnel, police said.

Police intervened and chased them away and in the melee some policemen were also injured, they said.

Police personnel later escorted the team safely out of the village with the family members.

The medical team members and police personnel suffered minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

