Meerut, November 17: A truck ran over three people of a family riding a motorcycle near Karnaval Gate, killing them on the spot, police on Sunday said. The victims were identified as Upasana, 18, Manisha, 22, and Sunil Kashyap, 45, all of them natives of Ratangarhi village in Sardhana town. The family was on its way to a wedding in Sardhana when the accident took place, an officer said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said the truck is yet to be traced. UP Road Accident: 5 Died, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Parked Vehicle on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad (Watch Videos).

"The incident occurred near Karnaval Gate, where a sugarcane-laden trolley had broken down and was parked on a roadside. "The bike rider, attempting to avoid the trolley, lost control and crashed into it. As they fell, a truck coming from behind ran over them, killing all three on the spot," he said. In the wake of the incident, angry villagers blocked the road for several hours, demanding the arrest of the truck driver. Dehradun Road Accident: 1 Killed, Several Injured After 6 Cars Involve in Pile-Up at Uttarakhand’s Asharodi Check-Post, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The demonstration caused a heavy jam on either side of the road as police tried to placate the villagers. Police are looking for the truck driver who decamped after the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)