Adelaide, Dec 7: Legendary Australian cricketer Mike Hussey is in awe of batter Marnus Labuschagne who smashed a double-century and an unbeaten ton in his team's 164-run triumph against the West Indies in the opening Test at Perth recently, saying he has been left amazed by the player's transformation. "This guy, he was picked for Australia (in late-2018) averaging like mid-thirties for Queensland, that's not a great average to be honest, that's ok," Hussey said on SEN 1170 The Run Home on Wednesday. "For him to be averaging over 55 in Test cricket (now) and just to keep churning out the runs as he does, it's just phenomenal.

"It's just a phenomenal hunger for runs and a hunger to be involved in the game, his appetite it's almost Steve Smith-like. He's probably one when he first got picked for Australia; you're probably thinking hopefully this guy goes ok," added Hussey.

Labuschagne, who amassed 308 runs across two innings against the West Indies in the Test, came into the Test side at 29-years of age and has since then put up a world-class average just shy of 60. He is currently ranked second on the ICC Test rankings for batters.

"I would have never guessed that he would have been able to do what he has done," added Hussey.

Labuschagne will look to continue his run-scoring spree when the second Test against the West Indies gets underway on Thursday.

