West Indies National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its opening day double-header as two-time champions West Indies face Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Following the toss at 2:30 PM IST, West Indies captain Shai Hope elected to bowl first, citing the potential for early assistance for the pacers on a fresh track. Scotland, who entered the tournament as a late replacement for Bangladesh, find themselves in familiar territory. The side famously defeated the West Indies in the 2022 edition and will be looking to capitalise on the high-pressure environment of the tournament opener. West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 2.

The surface at Eden Gardens appears to be a typical Kolkata wicket, firm with a light covering of grass. While it is expected to be a high-scoring ground, the afternoon heat and humidity could lead to the pitch slowing down in the second innings. Historically, teams chasing have had a slight advantage at this venue due to the dew factor later in the evening, although that is less likely to impact this afternoon fixture.

The West Indies enter the match as heavy favourites, boasting one of the most explosive batting lineups in the competition. However, their primary challenge will be handling the Scottish spin duo of Mark Watt and Chris Greaves. Watt, in particular, was the architect of Scotland's victory over the West Indies in 2022, finishing with figures of 3/12.

Scotland National Cricket Team Squad

Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves.

West Indies National Cricket Team Squad

Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales