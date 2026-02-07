The West Indies have beaten Scotland by 35 wins in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener. Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, and Shimron Hetmyer starred for the two-time former champions. Shepherd claimed a hat-trick, which is included in his five-wicket haul, while Holder and Hetmyer shone with three wickets and 64, respectively. For Scotland, Richie Berrington, Tom Bruce, and Brad Currie put their hands up.
A T20 World Cup hat-trick for Romario Shepherd. Shepherd, into his third over, claimed the wickets of Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson to clinch his second T20I hat-trick in as many months. Windies just one wicket away from a win.
The couple of wickets for West Indies sees the Men in Maroon hold an advantage heading into the final four overs. Matthew Cross and Mark Watt face an uphill task to see Scotland past the finish line from here on. Meanwhile, Jason Holder becomes the first Windies player to claim 100 T20I wickets. Holder's 100th T20I wicket was Richie Berrington.
Despite Windies claiming early three wickets, Tom Bruce and Rchie Berrington have kept Scotland in the hunt this match, with the side needing 69 off 42. Berrington and Bruce have added 77 off 44, with the batters unbeaten on 43 and 33, respectively.
West Indies' bowlers have ensured Scotland's batters never got into any kind of rhythm, picking wickets at regular intervals. Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, and Shamar Joseph all have taken one wicket apiece, which includes a stunning one-handed catch by Shimron Hetmyer to dismiss George Munsey.
Jason Holder provided West Indies' first blood, picking up the wicket of Michael Jones. However, both Brandon McMullen and George Munsey have ensured the flow of runs does not stop. McMullen and Munsey have added 22 of 16, but will need to up the ante in the final two powerplay overs.
Scotland are chasing a getable target, but will need their openers, Michael Jones and George Munsey provide the side a solid start. Windies have the bowlers to exploit conditions, which will make batting a tad bit hard, but the surface enables batters to play their shots.
Shimron Hetymer kept the West Indies' innings alive, scoring a 36-ball 64, which ensured the score kept moving despite other batters failing to convert starts. Apart from Hetymer, Brandon King went into the 30s, while for Scotland, Brad Currie stood out with two wickets.
OUT! Brad Currie comes into the attack and gets rid of the former captain Rovman Powell. Powell went for the mighty hook but miscued the ball into the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Scotland will need to bowl tightly to make a comeback in the last few overs.
FIFTY! Shimron Hetmyer brings up his eighth T20I and the tournament's first half-century. Hetmyer reached the milestone in 22 balls, which included one four and six sixes. Hetmyer has already added 50 runs for the third wicket with Rovman Powell.
West Indies National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its opening day double-header as two-time champions West Indies face Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Following the toss at 2:30 PM IST, West Indies captain Shai Hope elected to bowl first, citing the potential for early assistance for the pacers on a fresh track. Scotland, who entered the tournament as a late replacement for Bangladesh, find themselves in familiar territory. The side famously defeated the West Indies in the 2022 edition and will be looking to capitalise on the high-pressure environment of the tournament opener. West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 2.
The surface at Eden Gardens appears to be a typical Kolkata wicket, firm with a light covering of grass. While it is expected to be a high-scoring ground, the afternoon heat and humidity could lead to the pitch slowing down in the second innings. Historically, teams chasing have had a slight advantage at this venue due to the dew factor later in the evening, although that is less likely to impact this afternoon fixture.
The West Indies enter the match as heavy favourites, boasting one of the most explosive batting lineups in the competition. However, their primary challenge will be handling the Scottish spin duo of Mark Watt and Chris Greaves. Watt, in particular, was the architect of Scotland's victory over the West Indies in 2022, finishing with figures of 3/12.
Scotland National Cricket Team Squad
Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves.
West Indies National Cricket Team Squad
Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales