West Indies National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: The second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sees two-time champions West Indies face off against Scotland today, Saturday, 7 February. The Group C encounter is being held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue steeped in West Indian cricketing history as the site of their dramatic 2016 World Cup final victory. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Under the leadership of Shai Hope, the West Indies are looking to re-establish themselves as a global powerhouse after mixed results in recent years. Scotland, meanwhile, enter the tournament as a late replacement for Bangladesh and will be eager to prove their credentials by replicating their 2022 upset win over the Caribbean side.

WI vs SCO Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India

For viewers in India, the match is accessible across both television and digital platforms via the JioStar network. While the morning fixture between Pakistan and Netherlands was exclusive to paid platforms, fans can enjoy a wide range of regional language options for this afternoon clash.

WI vs SCO Match Facts

Platform Channel / App Language Options TV Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Digital Streaming JioHotstar (App & Website) Multiple regional feeds + Bengali feed Special Features JioHotstar 360-degree view, Multi-cam, Vertical mobile feed

Global Broadcast and Free Telecast Options

The ICC has ensured wide coverage for the tournament, with several territories offering free access to the matches.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast the match live, with streaming available on the NOW app.

USA & Canada: Live and exclusive on Willow TV. Fans can watch for free via Willow's YouTube channel in select regions.

Caribbean: Fans in the West Indies can watch the match on ESPN Caribbean.

Australia: Coverage is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Rest of the World: In territories without a primary broadcaster, the match will be streamed live and free on the official ICC.tv platform. Is ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Free Live Telecast Available on DD Sports?

The West Indies have named an explosive squad featuring Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, and the raw pace of Shamar Joseph. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens typically offers a balanced surface with good bounce, which should suit the West Indian power-hitters, though the pitch is known to slow down and assist spinners during the latter stages of the game.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, will rely on the experience of George Munsey and the spin of Mark Watt. The Scots hold a psychological edge in head-to-head records, having won the only previous T20 World Cup encounter between the two nations in 2022.

