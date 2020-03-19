Millions Could Die if Virus Allowed to Spread Unchecked: UN Chief
World. (File Image)

United Nations, Mar 19 (AFP) Millions of people could die from the new coronavirus, particularly in poor countries, if it is allowed to spread unchecked, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday, appealing for a coordinated global response to contain it.

"If we let the virus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people," he said.

"Global solidarity is not only a moral imperative, it is in everyone's interests," he said. (AFP)

