Millions Could Die if Virus Allowed to Spread Unchecked: UN Chief

United Nations, Mar 19 (AFP) Millions of people could die from the new coronavirus, particularly in poor countries, if it is allowed to spread unchecked, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday, appealing for a coordinated global response to contain it.

"If we let the virus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people," he said.

"Global solidarity is not only a moral imperative, it is in everyone's interests," he said. (AFP)

