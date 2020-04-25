Mob Attacks Policemen Trying to Enforce Lockdown Norms

Godda (Jharkhand) Apr 24 (PTI) A mob attacked three policemen injuring them when they were trying to enforce lockdown norms in Godda district of Jharkhand on Friday, an official said.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Superintendent of Police Sailendra Prasad Barnwal said a police patrol team spotted some people gathering near a place or worship at Marao village under Thakurganti police station area.

The SP said when the policemen asked them to maintain social distance, they pelted them with stones.

Three policemen were injured and the windshield of their vehicle was shattered in the attack.

Five of the accused were arrested while an FIR was registered against 60 unknown people, the SP said.

