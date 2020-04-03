Modi, Netanyahu Discuss Cooperation on Combating Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Apr 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday held a telephonic conversation and discussed technological cooperation between the two countries to contain the spread of coronavirus.The two leaders explored "possible collaboration in fighting the pandemic, including by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology," said a statement from Prime Minister Modi's Office. Both Modi and Netanyahu "agreed to maintain a focused channel of communication to explore such synergies," read the statement further. Israel has reported 34 deaths and more than 6,200 infections. Meanwhile, India has so far registered 2547 cases of Covid-19 positive and 62 fatalities. Benjamin Netanyahu also tweeted about his telephonic interaction with Prime Minister Modi. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. The two discussed technological cooperation as well as the various steps to deal with the spread of the coronavirus," PM of Israel wrote on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)

