MP: BJP Govt Stays DA Hike Given by Previous CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Apr 3 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh stopped implementation of a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike given by the Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation on March 16, days before the latter fell on March 20.

The order by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to stop the DA implementation, which was to come into effect from July 1, was taken on Wednesday.

The Kamal Nath government had issued orders on March 16 to increase the DA of employees by five percent, taking the DA of employees in the seventh pay commission scale to 17 per cent.

Nath criticised the move and said the Congress would agitate if the BJP government did not pull back its "dictatorial" order.

"This was a historic decision which was welcomed by lakhs of employees of the state. But the Shivraj Singh government stopped the implementation of this order," he said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal called it an appropriate decision and said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's priority at the moment was to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

