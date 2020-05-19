MP COVID-19 Cases Rise by 229 to 5,465; Death Toll 258

Bhopal, May 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 229 new COVID-19 cases, including 72 in worst-hit Indore, and six deaths, taking the total case count to 5,465 and fatalities to 258, state health officials said.

While Indore reported two deaths, one fatality each was reported from Jabalpur, Khandwa, Dewas and Jhabua, according to officials.

A total of 2,630 people have recovered so far from the viral infection, they said.

With 2,637 cases, Indore district now accounts for bulk of the total cases and 103 deaths, the highest in the state.

Coronavirus positive cases were reported from Rajgarh and Singrauli for the first time, taking the number of affected districts to 47 of the total 52.

Besides Indore, 42 new patients were detected in Burhanpur, followed by 21 in Khandwa, 19 in Ujjain, 16 in Bhopal, 15 in Khargone, seven in Gwalior, six each in Bhind and Betul, four each in Morena and Jhabua, two each in Jabalpur, Raisen, Barwani, Dindori and Sagar and one each in Dhar, Satna, Tikamgarh, Sheopur and Sidhi, officials said.

Besides Indore and Bhopal (which has 1,046 cases), districts like Ujjain (362), Burhanpur (194, Khandwa (186), Jabalpur (184), Khargone (114), and Dhar (107) have a higher number of cases.

Apart from Indore, higher death toll is reported from Ujjain (48), Bhopal (39) and Burhanpur (11). COVID-19 deaths were also reported from Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Khandwa, Dewas, Mandsaur, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua and Sehore.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,465, active cases 2,577, new cases 229, deaths 258, recovered 2,630, total number of tested people is 1,16,473.

