New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Amid disruptions in the gas and fuel supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday confirmed that two ships carrying 92,000 MT of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have started their movement. However, the details regarding the ships will be released at a later time.

Earlier on Sunday, a cargo ship carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas, United States, arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Mangaluru.

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On Friday, the Shipping Ministry informed that New Mangalore Port has waived cargo-related charges for crude oil and LPG from March 14 to 31. It also said that there is no congestion reported at any port.

In an interministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, also said all 22 Indian ships and 611 sailors in the Persian Gulf are safe amid the West Asia conflict.

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"There has been no report of any maritime incident in the last 24 hours. All our 22 ships and 611 Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and we are continuously monitoring them... There is no congestion in any port. New Mangalore Port has issued a circular for waiver of all cargo-related charges for crude and LPG, which is valid from 14 March to 31 March," the Shipping Ministry official said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that panic booking of LPG cylinders has declined significantly, with only 55 lakh bookings reported on Thursday.

As Iran reportedly exerts pressure on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the resulting disruptions to oil, gas, and maritime trade routes continue to pose a mounting threat to global economic stability.

This comes as West Asia reaches its 24th day following the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28, in which 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed. Following his death, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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