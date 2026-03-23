New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The United Kingdom's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, began his three-day visit to India on Monday, aimed at strengthening bilateral military ties between the two countries amid emerging security challenges.

According to the British High Commission in India, the visit highlights the deepening defence cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the air domain, through expanded training, operational exchanges, and strategic engagement.

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The CAS began his visit by paying homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in the national capital and reviewing a Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Air Force.

He also held talks with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, focusing on evolving security threats and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two air forces further. The discussions come as India and the UK continue to expand collaboration through joint training programmes and educational exchanges.

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The statement noted that in February this year, both countries signed an agreement under which the Indian Air Force will deploy three Qualified Flying Instructors to Royal Air Force Valley, a key training base for British fast jet pilots. An Indian instructor is already contributing at RAF College Cranwell.

The two air chiefs are also scheduled to visit Air Force Station Gwalior to gain insights into the IAF's operational procedures and best practices in countering emerging aerial threats.

Speaking on the visit, Smyth said it was a privilege to engage with India and build on the strong defence partnership, underlining that ongoing exchanges reflect "depth of trust, shared professionalism, and mutual commitment".

"It is a privilege to visit India and further strengthen our defence partnership, hosted by my esteemed colleague and good friend, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. The planned arrival this September of Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors at RAF Valley - joining the IAF instructor already contributing at RAF College Cranwell - illustrates the depth of trust, shared professionalism, and mutual commitment that underpin our relationship," he said as quoted in the statement.

He added that expanding cooperation in training and operations demonstrates the enduring bonds between the Royal Air Force and the Indian Air Force, as well as a shared commitment to security, stability and technological excellence.

"I look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deepen the cooperation between our air forces in the years ahead," he added.

Commodore Chris Saunders, Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, said the visit underscores the strategic importance both nations attach to strengthening defence ties. He noted that embedding IAF instructors within UK training establishments and increasing multi-domain cooperation represent a substantive enhancement of bilateral engagement.

"This visit by the UK Chief of the Air Staff emphasises the significance of the UK-India defence relationship and the continued momentum with which it is building. Embedding IAF instructors within our instructor cadre at RAF Valley and RAF College Cranwell, as well as those from other Services, alongside increasingly complex air exercises and multi-domain cooperation, represents a tangible and substantive strengthening of defence ties in all domains," he stated.

He further highlighted that this marks the fourth and most senior flag-rank visit from the UK to India in 2026, signalling continued momentum in the defence partnership.

During his visit, the UK Air Chief is also expected to meet other members of India's civil and military leadership to further advance cooperation. (ANI)

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